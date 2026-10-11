A devoted fan of superstar Rajinikanth has created a special Navaratri kolu at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple in Mumbai. The display features 230 photographs tracing the actor's career, from his debut to upcoming films like 'Jailer 2'.

Ahead of Navaratri, which begins on Sunday, a devoted fan of superstar Rajinikanth has created a special kolu at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple, featuring more than 230 photographs and representations of the actor’s iconic characters.

Karthik, who established the special display three years ago, has continued the tradition of celebrating Rajinikanth’s film career through the annual Navaratri arrangement. This year’s display features 230 representations of the superstar, tracing his journey from his debut film, ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, to his upcoming projects, including ‘Jailer 2’ and ‘Dharman’. The display pays tribute to the actor’s long career and the many characters he has played over the years. Rajinikanth, who enjoys a massive fan following across the country, has remained one of the most popular stars in Indian cinema.

A Fan's Deep Devotion

While speaking to ANI, Kartik said, "The highlight of this year’s exhibition is a portrait of our Thalaivar drawn on a leaf. For our family, Rajinikanth is our kula deivam (clan deity), and we create these special displays every year as an expression of our deep devotion to him. I have been his fan for nearly 40 to 50 years and have collected photographs from his films since the beginning of his career."

"We cut out the photographs, mount them on foam sheets and fabric, and arrange them in different styles to make each year’s display unique. Regular pujas are performed at the temple, and prasadam is distributed to devotees. We prepare different offerings every day, including sundal. Many devotees, particularly on Sundays, visit the Rajini Temple to worship our Thalaivar. He is not just a deity for our family; many others, too, consider him their kula deivam..."

On the Work Front: Jailer 2

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The trailer for the film was recently released, giving audiences a glimpse of his character, Muthuvel Pandian.

The trailer shows Muthuvel Pandian in a quieter phase of his life, but things soon take a turn as events linked to his past bring him back into a world of violence.

Earlier in September, the makers released the film’s second single, ‘One Sun, One Moon’. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the track also features the voice of MS Krsna. The lyrics have been written by Heisenberg and Super Subu.

The song focuses on Rajinikanth’s character and his screen presence rather than revealing details about the film’s story. One of its lines, “Innaikkum Ennennaikkum, Oru Thalaivan Dhaan,” pays tribute to the superstar’s lasting popularity among fans.

‘Jailer 2’ is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.

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