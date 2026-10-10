The Ambani family hosted a 'Devi Shakti' celebration ahead of Navratri, marking the first anniversary of Swadesh Eros. The star-studded event, attended by Bollywood celebrities, honoured Indian artisans and their traditional craft heritage.

The Ambani family hosted a special evening to honour ‘Devi Shakti’ ahead of the Navratri festivities, while celebrating one year of Swadesh Eros, a destination dedicated to India’s rich artisanal heritage. Hosted by Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani on Saturday evening, the occasion brought together Bollywood celebrities and distinguished guests for a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, cultural traditions and the auspicious spirit of the festive season.

The celebrations saw the entire Ambani family in attendance, including Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, their sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Nita Ambani looked resplendent in a richly embroidered magenta-pink silk saree, featuring intricate gold zari work and an ornate border, which she paired with a heavily embellished blouse, statement jewellery, a bindi and elegant earrings. Further, Mukesh Ambani complemented her look in a classic black bandhgala ensemble, accentuated by a pink pocket square that added a subtle touch of colour.

Star-Studded Celebrations

Adding star power to the celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities joined the Ambanis for the special occasion. Among those in attendance were Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan, among others. Other guests, too, embraced the festive dress code, turning up in elegant sarees, intricately embroidered ethnic outfits and traditional ensembles that celebrated the beauty of Indian textiles, craftsmanship and timeless festive fashion.

Honouring India's Artisanal Heritage

At the heart of the evening was Devi Shakti at Swadesh Eros, a celebration that brought together the spiritual significance of Navratri and the extraordinary diversity of India’s craft heritage. As the store completed its first year, the occasion honoured the artisans whose dedication, skill and creativity continue to keep the country’s traditional art forms alive.

Live Craft Demonstrations

Guests were offered a first-hand glimpse into the intricate processes behind India’s celebrated crafts through live demonstrations of Kalighat painting, Kalamkari and Ashavali weaving. The interactive showcases highlighted the precision, patience and expertise involved in these art forms, allowing visitors to appreciate the craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations. A special limited-edition Kalamkari demonstration added to the celebrations, bringing the beauty of this traditional art form into the spotlight.

Through these experiences, Swadesh Eros reaffirmed its commitment to showcasing India's artistic legacy and creating greater appreciation for the artisans who preserve its cultural identity. (ANI)