Singer Shreya Ghoshal surprised Bengaluru fans by inviting rapper Badshah on stage during her tour. The pair performed their new song Mahiya, celebrating a touching moment of friendship and Badshah's heartfelt reflection on his music career.

Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah Share Heartwarming Moment in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared a heartwarming moment with rapper Badshah during the Bengaluru leg of her 'The Unstoppable Tour' as the latter made a surprise appearance on stage. The surprise appearance came shortly after the duo's first-ever studio collaboration, 'Mahiya', which they performed together live during the concert.

Ghoshal spoke about their friendship, recalling how they first met on the sets of 'Indian Idol', as per the press release. Calling him "a brother I never knew I had", the singer also praised Badshah for his "golden heart". Adding a playful touch to the moment, Ghoshal said, "He calls himself a bad boy, but he is actually a pookie and my princess!"

Badshah, who appeared visibly moved by the audience's response and Ghoshal's words, reflected on his journey in the music industry, which spans nearly two decades. He also expressed gratitude to the singer for acknowledging him as a musician. "For the last 20 years, roughly 7,300 days I've been making music with the sole hope of being called a musician," Badshah told the audience. "Today you didn't just give me a place on this stage; today you gave me a place in music. It means a lot to the kid that dreamt of this," he added.

The rapper subsequently hugged Ghoshal on stage, as the two shared a moment of mutual appreciation and camaraderie. The appearance culminated in a live performance of 'Mahiya', drawing loud cheers from the audience and turning the Bengaluru concert into a memorable musical evening. The collaboration marked another moment in the musical association between the two artists, with their on-stage interaction highlighting the friendship and mutual respect they share. (ANI)