Sapna Choudhary, a Haryanvi singer and dancer, has revealed that she divorced actor-singer Veer Sahu after six years of marriage. She also hinted at adultery, discussed losing her identity, and ruled out marrying again.

Sapna Choudhary has addressed, for the first time, the news of her divorce from actor-singer Veer Sahu. In a recent interview, the 36-year-old stated that while their relationship was excellent, circumstances had changed.

Choudhary, who filed for divorce after six years of marriage, appeared to hint to infidelity when responding to a question about men who cheat on their spouses. She wanted to focus on herself after feeling that she had lost her individuality in marriage, and she has decided not to remarry for the time being.

During an interview with NMF News, Choudhary was asked why she felt the need to divorce her spouse. She said, "When things were good, they were together... Now that things aren't good, we're not together."

When asked about men who cheat on their spouses while still married, Choudhary replied, "I would say to such people that if someone can't eat at one place, they can't eat at many places either."

When asked about her idea of love, she stated, "I believe that love is more than just physical; it is about the soul." Love includes emotions, but I believe boys are more pragmatic. Girls have a tendency to become too emotional."

Choudhary also discussed how marriage had influenced her sense of identity. "After Bigg Boss, I got married. I was really popular at the time. I've been an excellent daughter-in-law. I've been a wonderful wife and mother, but at the time, I felt like I was simply someone else's wife, mother, or sister-in-law," she explained.

She went on to say, "At the time, I neglected self-care because I was preoccupied with relationships. But now I know." Choudhary claimed she attempted to force the relationship to work but realised it wouldn't.

Choudhary married Veer Sahu in 2020. The couple has two sons.

When asked if she would remarry, Choudhary responded, "No, I don't believe a girl like me falls in love on the fly. I'm quite emotional. "I love deeply."

She went on to say, "We'll see if someone deserving of that appears in the future, but I'm not doing that right now. I doubt I'll ever marry again because my relationships have taught me so much. However, falling in love will be extremely perilous.

Domestic Violence Case Filed in June.

In June of this year, the Dwarka Mahila Court awarded the 35-year-old singer temporary protection ahead of the debut of her film Momacu. The court ordered her spouse not to approach or contact her, or visit her home, job, or the film premiere site, until the next hearing.

The case came before the court after Choudhary filed an application claiming that her spouse had often attacked her and caused uncomfortable situations in public. She had previously said to the court that she had fled their shared house with her two small children and filed a domestic abuse complaint.

The motion stated that there was a "grave apprehension that respondent will create a hindrance" during the June 10 premiere by "threatening, assaulting, and creating a public scene to malign petitioner's reputation."" Choudhary was scheduled to make several public appearances related to the film."

The court looked into medical evidence and images of injuries allegedly caused by Sahu, as well as recordings of threats purportedly made by him. It prohibits the spouse from "approaching the petitioner in any manner until the next date of hearing".

Sapna Choudhary has been in reality series Bigg Boss 11 and The 50.