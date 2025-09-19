Image Credit : @Amaal Mallik

According to media reports, Amaal Mallik’s net worth is estimated at around ₹37.5 crore. He began his journey as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho and has since become one of the leading names in the music industry. On Bigg Boss 19, he is reportedly earning close to ₹8.75 lakh per week. With three weeks already completed, Amaal currently holds the position of house captain on the show.