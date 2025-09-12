Singer Armaan Malik has finally reacted to the storm brewing in Bigg Boss 19, where his brother Amaal Mallik was accused by Nehal Chudasama of inappropriate conduct during a task. Armaan’s emotional response highlights how difficult it is for him.

Bigg Boss 19 has yet another potboiler with the episode where singer-composer Amaal Mallik faced allegations of misconduct during a task. The allegation was from a contestant, model, and actress Nehal Chudasama, which has become a topic of debate inside the house and among the viewers. In all this chaos, Amaal's younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, broke his silence about how he dealt with the controversy emotionally.

Armaan Malik Breaks Silence on Amaal Mallik-Nehal Chudasama

During the intense captaincy task, Nehal accused Amaal of indecently putting his hands on her while he was whooping her move. This rising situation created an immediate stir within the house and divided housemates over what took place.

A visibly shaken Amaal was keen to clarify that he had wrong intentions; his focus was only on the task. This did not deter Nehal from maintaining her stand, hence arguments erupted among contestants.

Amaal Mallik Cries Emotional

After the accusation, he was Bichaaraa in Bigg Boss house. The usually cool and composed artist bore up and was vexed that he never thought that someone could ever accuse him in such a way. His weakness struck several housemates, some of whom flocked to comfort and defend him.

The emotional moment soon became one of the most discussed highlights of the season with audiences empathizing with him.

Armaan Malik's Supportive Reaction

Seeing the incident happen live on television, according to outside house statements, Armaan Malik expressed those sentiments. In his statement, he said it was hard for him to see his elder brother suffering in such pain. He said it really breaks one's heart when one's character is attacked publicly, for he believes it is a part of any reality show controversy.

The response by Armaan kindled the bond between the brothers as he extended his support urging people to avoid rushing to conclusions before knowing the context entirely.

Social Media Divided Over Allegation

Social media unfolds as soon as the part is aired. Sections of viewers stood by Amaal, calling the allegation unfair and seeking others not to misuse sensitive issues for the sake of competition. In fact, for others, Nehal's discomfort needs not to be overlooked, and her views deserves quality consideration.

This division in opinion keeps the topic alive, fans debating the fine line between task aggression and personal boundaries on national television.