Image Credit : our own

Debate Over Religious Freedom

Critics argued that Aly should not have attended the Ganpati celebration if he wasn’t willing to chant. However, many defended him, highlighting that Aly is a Muslim, and participating in a religious chant is not mandatory. Supporters praised his respectful presence at the event while maintaining his personal beliefs, calling out the online hate as unnecessary and intolerant.

Jasmine on Their Interfaith Relationship

Jasmine and Aly, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, have always been open about their interfaith relationship. In a past interview with The Indian Express, Jasmine said, “We have accepted each other the way we are. We're sorted between us, so nobody's opinions matter.” She condemned outsiders who try to create rifts, stating that any negative opinions aimed at harming their bond are shameful.