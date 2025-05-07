TV star Aly Goni recently opened up about the religious discrimination he faced while house hunting in Mumbai, revealing the challenges of securing a home due to his Muslim Kashmiri identity.

TV star Aly Goni, who has played lead roles in popular serials like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, spoke recently about religious prejudice he faced while house hunting in Mumbai. In an open interview, Aly discussed how despite being a well-known actor, he and his girlfried Jasmin Bhasin were being led from door to door while searching for a house in Mumbai due to his Muslim Kashmiri roots.

Aly Goni Shares Struggles:

Aly Goni talked about his experience on the InControversial Podcast, stating, "I have never faced discrimination in the industry because I am Kashmiri. But I faced it lots while searching for houses. Aaj bhi hota hai. Jasmin and I were searching for a house, but they refused many of them to us, stating, 'Hum Muslims ko ghar nahi dete.' Most of them were the old people." His own words reflect the entrenched prejudices that still exist in certain parts of Mumbai.

Support from the Entertainment Industry

Despite the challenges of acquiring a home, Aly expressed gratitude to the television industry for the support he has received. He thanked Ekta Kapoor for constantly giving him opportunities to work in Balaji Telefilms productions, and he asserted that his career has been discrimination-free.

Public Reaction and Social Media Outrage

Aly's revelation infuriated individuals on social media, with the majority of the fans responding in outrage and disbelief at how he was discriminated against. Various celebrities and activists too came out and disagreed with the treatment, making their point valid for greater equality and justice in the housing market in Mumbai.

Aly Goni’s experience sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals from minority communities when searching for housing. While he has found success in the entertainment industry, his struggle to secure a home serves as a reminder of the biases that persist in society. His story has reignited conversations about equal opportunities and the need for change in housing policies.