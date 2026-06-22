Actor Sharvari expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she reflected on the love from the audience, noting her 'heart is very, very full'. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Actor Sharvari expressed deep gratitude, pouring out her emotions following the overwhelming response to her latest film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', which has struck a chord with audiences across the country.

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As conversations around the film continue to grow on social media, Sharvari shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the love and appreciation from the audience.

Sharvari's Heartfelt Note to Audience

In an Instagram post, the actor spoke about the emotional impact of seeing the film connect with the viewers and wrote, "I don't know if there's a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people's hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love... I've been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes."

Reflecting on the significance of being part of this story, Sharvari noted that every actor hopes to be associated with a film that stays with viewers long after they leave the theatre. "Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling," she added.

Further into her post, Sharvari thanked the audience for their support. "Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full," she concluded. In the post, Sharvari also included a series of BTS moments from the sets of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', followed by fan reactions and more.

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina, who plays the male lead in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', wrote, "You deserve all of this, Jiya." Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the post.

Main Vaapas Aaunga' continues to receive a strong response from audiences and trends on social media. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in cinemas.

The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative.