Allu Sirish Opens Up About His Love Life, Heartbreak, Relationships And More
Allu's boy, Sirish, is set to tie the knot with the girl he loves on March 6. Do you know how many times this young hero fell in love before his wedding? What is Allu Sirish's breakup love story?
Allu Sirish is about to get married..
Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, is marrying his love Nayanika on March 6. After a three-year romance, wedding preparations are in full swing, starting with traditional ceremonies.
Allu Sirish's Love Story..
Sirish's love story started at Varun Tej's wedding, where he met his fiancée. Now, his past relationships and breakups, which he discussed in old interviews, are resurfacing online.
Breakup Love Story..
Allu Sirish has spoken about his breakups. He was once heartbroken after splitting with a girl from a rich family. He also had a college romance, but that breakup wasn't as tough.
Sirish's Love Story During College Days..
On a TV show, Sirish recalled dating a model in Mumbai during college. She often took him to expensive parties, and he felt pressured to spend a lot to keep up with her lifestyle.
Broke Up Due to Expenses..
He'd get Rs. 8,000 for a flight home but travel by bus for Rs. 1,500, using the rest for his girlfriend. Unable to afford the high expenses, the relationship ended in six months.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.