- Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Set To Marry Girlfriend Nayanika On THIS Date: Here's Everyone He Dated Before
Allu Arjun's brother Alluvarabbai Sirish is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend on March 6. Do you know how many times the young hero fell in love before marriage? What is Allu Sirish's breakup love story
Allu Sirish is getting married
Tollywood young star Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish is going to get married soon. It is known that Sirish is engaged to Nayanika, whom he has loved for the last three years. Arrangements are being made to make their wedding grand on March 6. Their wedding preparations have already begun. They recently started the preparations with the Pasupu Dampu program and presented the first magazine to Megastar Chiranjeevi. The rest of the programs are going on in a flash.
Allu Sirish's love story
Allu Sirish's love story began with Varun Tej's wedding. Varun Tej's wife.. being a friend of heroine Lavanya Tripathi.. The acquaintance that started at the wedding.. turned into love.. and led to the wedding. This couple, who have been in love for almost three years, are now going to be united with marriage.
In this context, a love story revealed by Allu Sirish in the past has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. In the past, he has mentioned in several interviews about falling in love and breaking up.
Breakup Love Story
Allu Sirish has mentioned his love breakup in several interviews. He admitted that he had fallen in love with a girl from a big family in the past. He said that he was very sad after the breakup due to some developments. Sirish said that it took him a long time to get over it. However, Sirish had fallen in love before that too. He said that he had loved a girl during his college days. But he said that breaking up was not a big problem at that time.
Sirish's love story during college days
Allu Sirish had previously participated in the program "Peela Touch Naan Thaar Cheputha" hosted by popular anchor Pradeep. On that occasion, he explained about the love story that happened during his school days. Speaking, Sirish said that he fell in love with a model while he was studying in Mumbai.
He said that she often took him to pubs and parties on weekends. He said that such outings cost four to five thousand rupees. He revealed that she needed the money to avoid lowering her status in front of him.
Breakup due to not being able to afford the expenses
He said that he would fly home for money and would take 8,000 rupees, but in reality, he would travel by bus and complete the journey with just 1,500 rupees. He said that he would spend the remaining money on maintaining his girlfriend. However, he revealed that the relationship ended after six months as he could not afford the high expenses financially.
