Allu Sirish's love story began with Varun Tej's wedding. Varun Tej's wife.. being a friend of heroine Lavanya Tripathi.. The acquaintance that started at the wedding.. turned into love.. and led to the wedding. This couple, who have been in love for almost three years, are now going to be united with marriage.

In this context, a love story revealed by Allu Sirish in the past has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. In the past, he has mentioned in several interviews about falling in love and breaking up.