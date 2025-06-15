- Home
From Allu Arjun to Yash, stars shared heartwarming photos and posts on Father's Day. Fans were touched seeing glimpses of beautiful moments spent with their kids.
| Published : Jun 15 2025, 04:45 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Allu Arjun, Yash, Tovino Thomas, Vignesh Shivan, and Mahesh Babu showcased their bond with their kids through special Father's Day posts. Karan Johar remembered his father, Yash Johar.
27
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Allu Arjun shared a picture of a cute surprise from his kids, Ayaan and Arha, featuring a cherry-decorated chocolate cake and a white chocolate gift.
37
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, posted mirror selfies with her dad, showing him giving her a sweet kiss.
47
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Nayanthara shared pictures of Vignesh Shivan playing football with their twins, expressing gratitude for the love he showers on them.
57
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Tovino Thomas shared photos with his father and kids, wishing his fans a Happy Father's Day.
67
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Radhika Pandit shared a video of Yash spending quality time with their kids, Ayra and Yatharv, at a kids' themed party.
77
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Karan Johar shared an old picture of his father, Yash Johar, with an emotional note, thanking him for teaching him the importance of storytelling.
