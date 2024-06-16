Vamika has the CUTEST wish for dad Virat Kohli on Fathers Day

Entertainment
On Father's Day, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of how their little daughter Vamika wished her dad.
The picture had two feet, one is assumed to be of Vamika and the other of Anushka Sharma. The picture also had Happy Father’s Day written on it.
Anushka stated in the caption that she is astounded at how one individual can achieve in so many areas.
Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. We LOVE YOU @virat.kohli."
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have two children, a daughter Vamika and a son Akaay.
After dating for a long time, the couple married on December 11, 2017.