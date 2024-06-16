 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Vamika has the CUTEST wish for dad Virat Kohli on Fathers Day

Image credits: Instagram

Vamika wishes dad Virat Kohli

On Father's Day, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of how their little daughter Vamika wished her dad.

Image credits: Pinterest

The picture

The picture had two feet, one is assumed to be of Vamika and the other of Anushka Sharma. The picture also had Happy Father’s Day written on it. 

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka admires Virat Kohli

Anushka stated in the caption that she is astounded at how one individual can achieve in so many areas. 

Image credits: Instagram

The caption

Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. We LOVE YOU @virat.kohli."

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's children

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have two children, a daughter Vamika and a son Akaay.

Image credits: X

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma marriage

After dating for a long time, the couple married on December 11, 2017.

Image credits: social media
