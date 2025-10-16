Akshay Kumar Pays THIS Whooping Amount to His Bodyguard as Salary — Check Here
Akshay Kumar, a leading Bollywood star, invests heavily in personal security. His bodyguard reportedly earns a staggering salary, reflecting the high level of trust and responsibility involved in protecting the superstar and his family.
Akshay Kumar’s Trusted Security Team
Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s top actors, is known not only for his blockbuster movies but also for the security he maintains around himself. Personal bodyguards play a crucial role in protecting celebrities like him during public appearances and private events. But have you ever wondered how much Akshay Kumar pays his bodyguards?
The Salary of Akshay Kumar’s Personal Bodyguard
Akshay Kumar’s main bodyguard, Shreysay Thele, reportedly earns around ₹1.2 crore annually, which breaks down to about ₹10 lakh every month. This is a hefty salary, but it reflects the level of responsibility and trust involved in keeping one of India’s biggest stars safe. Thele is more than just a bodyguard; he often accompanies Akshay to various events and even looks after the safety of Akshay’s family members, including his son.
Bodyguard Salaries in Bollywood: A Comparative Look
The salaries of bodyguards in Bollywood vary but tend to be quite high, given the nature of the job. For example, Salman Khan’s well-known bodyguard Shera reportedly earns around ₹2 crore per year. Similarly, Hrithik Roshan’s personal security guard, Mayur Shettygar, is said to make approximately ₹2.1 crore annually. These figures show how seriously celebrities take their personal security and the premium they pay for trusted protection.
Why Are Bodyguard Salaries So High?
The high salaries of celebrity bodyguards are driven by several factors. The risk involved in protecting public figures, the need for constant vigilance, and the responsibility for the safety of the celebrity and their loved ones all demand experienced and trustworthy professionals. Sometimes, there are conflicting reports about exact figures; while some sources mention ₹1.2 crore for Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard, others suggest the number might be closer to ₹2.1 crore. This could be due to differences in contracts or additional duties performed.