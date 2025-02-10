Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE

The lineup of films from Pan-India stars Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan is impressive. Audiences can expect a feast of Pan-India films over the next three to four years

Currently, our Telugu star actors are busy with a series of films. Looking at the lineup of top Pan India stars is guaranteed to shock you. Leaving aside the seniors, what is the list of films by top stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu? How many films do they have in hand? How long will it take for them to be released?

Prabhas.. If anyone is the top star in India right now, it has to be Prabhas. Even an average talk for his film easily earns thousands of crores. After Kalki 2898 AD, Darling now has six films in hand. 'The Raja Saab' will be released first among them. Then comes Hanu Raghavapudi's 'Fauji', followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', 'Salaar 2', and 'Kalki 2'. Apart from these, there is talk of films with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashanth Varma. It may take another three or four years for these to be released. Until then, it can be said that every year is a festival.

Allu Arjun.. Allu Arjun, who recently created a sensation with 'Pushpa 2', will next do a new mythological film directed by Trivikram. This will start at the end of this year. After that, he has a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Along with these, there is information that he has a film with Atlee and another with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with this, there is also 'Pushpa 3'. Thus, Bunny will also deliver big films for three or four years.

Pawan Kalyan.. Currently busy as the Deputy Chief Minister. However, he is working on completing the films he has agreed to. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will be released soon. Then he will complete the film 'OG'. There is information that these two films will definitely be released. There are doubts about another film, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. It is likely to be stopped. These two films to be released by Pawan will come before the audience this year. Two films in a single year from Pawan is a surprise for the fans.

NTR Jr.. NTR won hearts last year with the film 'Devara'. Currently, he is making his Hindi debut, acting in 'War 2'. This film will be released this year. Later, a film directed by Prashanth Neel will begin soon. Besides this, he has to do 'Devara 2'. There is also information that he has a film with Nelson, known for 'Jailer'.

Ram Charan: Recently experienced a bitter experience with 'Game Changer'. Currently, he is acting in the film 'RC16' with Buchibabu. This will be released at the end of this year. After that, he will do a film directed by Sukumar. Along with this, there is information that there will be a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Thus, films from Charan will also be released for three consecutive years.

Mahesh Babu.. The release of Mahesh's film has been postponed to next year. Currently, he is doing a film with Rajamouli. It is not known when this film, being made under the name 'SSMB29', will be released. It is likely to take two years. It is said that it will be released in two parts. Through this film, Mahesh will earn a name as a Pan India star and a global star. Thus, the films of these stars will be released continuously for three to four years. They will bring a good Pan India film festival for the fans.

