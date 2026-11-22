Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met with superstar Prabhas to seek his support for the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. Prabhas agreed to join the noble cause, leveraging his influence to inspire youth in the movement towards a drug-free India.

Superstar Prabhas Backs Nasha Mukt Bharat to Combat Drug Menace

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Superstar Prabhas unveiled Yatra T-Shirts alongside the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday. The Union Minister paid a courtesy visit to Pan-India star Prabhas, seeking his support for the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India) movement initiated by the Central Government to build a drug-free society. The Union Minister specially invited Prabhas to attend the "Hyderabad Walks - Nasha Mukt Bharat" event, which is being organised with the slogan, "Let us all raise our voices for a drug-free India."

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy stated that film stars play a crucial role in driving away the drug menace that is debilitating the youth. The Minister expressed hope that Prabhas has the power to influence crores of fans, especially the youth, and that a call from him would spark tremendous awareness among young people. He clarified that a 'Drug-Free India' is possible not through government actions alone, but only through the collective participation of prominent figures in society and all citizens. Prabhas responded positively to participating in this noble endeavour undertaken for the future of the nation and a healthy society. On the work front, Prabhas is set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming thriller 'Spirit.' It also stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 29, 2027. (ANI)