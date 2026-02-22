- Home
Actor Allu Arjun hosted a grand cocktail party ahead of brother Allu Sirish’s wedding, with stars attending the black-themed bash, setting the mood for the upcoming March celebrations and grand festivities joyfully.
Allu Arjun's Cocktail Party
Actor Allu Arjun hosted a grand black-themed cocktail party ahead of his brother Allu Sirish’s wedding celebrations. The stylish soirée set the tone for the upcoming nuptials, with the star welcoming family and industry friends for an elegant evening filled with music, fashion, and high-spirited festivities throughout the night joyfully.
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy's Grandeur
Among the notable attendees, Ram Charan arrived with wife Upasana Kamineni, both looking effortlessly stylish in coordinated black ensembles. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy added extra glamour, turning heads with her dazzling look and confident presence throughout the evening celebration as cameras captured every chic moment with admiration from guests.
Allu Arjun's Stylish Look
Allu Sirish and fiancée Nayanika Reddy stole the spotlight, radiating joy as they mingled with guests before their big day. The couple is set to tie the knot on March 6, after getting engaged in October 2025, marking the beginning of their much-anticipated wedding celebrations for family and friends warmly.
Sreeleela at the Cocktail Party
Actress Sreeleela was also spotted at the vibrant cocktail bash, happily posing with friends and well-wishers. Her cheerful interactions and fashionable appearance added youthful energy to the evening, making her one of the most talked-about guests present at the pre-wedding celebration hosted by the family amid cheerful festivities all around.
Guests at Allu Sirish's Party
Superstar Allu Arjun looked incredibly dapper, donning a shiny shirt paired with a sleek black coat. His golden hair, dark sunglasses, and confident aura made him the center of attention, as he effortlessly owned the party and set major fashion goals for the glamorous evening throughout the celebrations that night.
Raashii Khanna and Nidhhi Agerwal
South actresses Raashii Khanna and Nidhhi Agerwal also graced the event, impressing everyone with their stunning style statements. Their chic outfits and radiant smiles perfectly complemented the black-themed dress code, adding more sparkle and star power to the already dazzling pre-wedding cocktail gathering filled with glamour and excitement for guests.
What does Allu Arjun's brother do?
Allu Sirish, an actor and producer, comes from a celebrated film family. His father, Allu Aravind, is a renowned producer who has backed several successful projects in the South industry. The grand cocktail evening reflected the family’s legacy, warmth, and strong bonds ahead of the joyous wedding festivities for celebrations.
