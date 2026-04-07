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Allu Arjun, Atlee's Movie AA22xA6 Title Poster To Release On THIS Date; Makers Tease With Big Hint
Great news for all Allu Arjun fans! A massive update is coming just in time for Bunny's birthday. The title for his pan-world movie with director Atlee is finally being announced, and the first look is intense. Read On
Allu Arjun's Pan-India Craze
Allu Arjun's Birthday Gift
AA22xA6 Title Poster
The Team Behind Allu-Atlee's Film
A High-Voltage Action Entertainer
Reports suggest this will be a high-voltage action entertainer. The film will have director Atlee's signature mass elements and top-notch visual effects. Allu Arjun has even moved to Mumbai and bought a flat there to focus completely on this project.
ALSO READ: Inside Allu Arjun’s ₹100 Crore Minimalist Mansion Ahead of His 44th Birthday (PHOTO)
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