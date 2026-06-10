Sohail Khan shared a heartfelt post mourning the demise of longtime family friend Kumud Rane, whom he called his sister. The Khan family, including an emotional Salman Khan, gathered for the funeral to pay their last respects.

Actor-producer Sohail Khan paid an emotional tribute to longtime family friend Kumud Rane following her passing. A cherished member of the extended Khan family circle, Kumud Rane's demise on Tuesday left family members and close friends grieving her loss. Sohail Khan took a moment to honour her memory, reflecting on the close bond she shared with the family.

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Sohail Khan's Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial) "I lost my beautiful sister today. Nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was their lifeline. Times like these make you feel that life's unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she's happy wherever she is. We will miss her forever," he wrote on Instagram.

The post quickly garnered the internet's attention, with many mourning the loss. Among the early ones to react were Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Bhavana Pandey.

Khan Family, Celebrities Pay Last Respects

Earlier in the day, members of the Khan family gathered to pay their final respects to Kumud Rane during the funeral proceedings. Among those present were Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan. Salman Khan appeared visibly emotional as he visited the grieving family.

Celebrities like Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Amrita Arora were also present. (ANI)