Sam C.S.'s background score perfectly matches the film's emotional moments and the scenes set by the sea. The music really amps up the tension during the intense parts of the story. Cinematographer Alby Antony has done a beautiful job capturing the sea, the natural beauty, and the local life in Rameswaram. He uses the sea not just as a pretty background, but makes it a part of the story's world. In short, 'Enna Vilai' is about an ordinary man's fight to stay honest and prove his innocence. The film leaves you thinking, ‘What is the real price of truth and honesty in our society today?’