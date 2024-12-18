Alia Kashyap enjoys romantic Maldives honeymoon with Shane Gregoire: Photos inside

Newlywed Alia Kashyap is enjoying her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Shane Gregoire. Alia looked stunning in a bikini on the beach.

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Alia Kashyap, is currently enjoying her honeymoon with husband Shane Gregoire in the Maldives.



Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire met on a dating site. Gradually, they became friends and then fell in love.

Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got married on December 11. They got engaged a year ago. Before marriage, they were living together for quite some time.

