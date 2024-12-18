Alia Kashyap enjoys romantic Maldives honeymoon with Shane Gregoire: Photos inside

Newlywed Alia Kashyap is enjoying her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Shane Gregoire. Alia looked stunning in a bikini on the beach.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Alia Kashyap, is currently enjoying her honeymoon with husband Shane Gregoire in the Maldives.


 

article_image2

Alia Kashyap is enjoying her honeymoon with husband Shane Gregoire in the Maldives. Photos of them enjoying their honeymoon have surfaced.

 

article_image3

Alia Kashyap was seen in a bikini on the beach with husband Shane Gregoire during their honeymoon. In the photos, they can be seen holding hands.

article_image4

Alia Kashyap looks stunning in a bikini on her honeymoon. Husband Shane turned photographer for his wife and clicked several photos of Alia.

 

article_image5

Shane Gregoire enjoyed champagne while Alia Kashyap was spotted swimming, both sharing beautiful moments during their Maldives honeymoon.

 

article_image6

Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire met on a dating site. Gradually, they became friends and then fell in love.

 

article_image7

Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got married on December 11. They got engaged a year ago. Before marriage, they were living together for quite some time.

