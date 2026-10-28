Alia Bhatt’s Daily Diet Revealed: Simple Foods That Keep Her Fit And Healthy
Fans are often curious about celebrities’ diets and fitness routines. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is now making headlines for her surprisingly simple daily food choices that keep her meals balanced and easy.
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Image Credit : Filmfare/instagram
People usually think celebrities follow strict diets and avoid their favourite meals. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt actually has very simple food habits. She loves eating flattened rice and buttermilk. She once mentioned that she would happily eat flattened rice and buttermilk for the rest of her life. She also enjoys homemade lentils and rice, okra curry, tomato curry, and tempered yogurt. Fans often assume stars only eat expensive restaurant meals, but her daily menu proves them wrong.
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Image Credit : instagram
Alia Bhatt focuses heavily on her fitness but never completely avoids her favourite snacks. She really enjoys eating chocolates, french fries, and spaghetti. She even joked about her deep love for potatoes. Her family and friends actually called her Aloo during her childhood. She recently went viral for her beetroot salad and chia pudding recipes, but she still craves basic comfort foods like lentils and rice.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt grabs attention with her movies, fitness routines, and daily lifestyle. Her special beetroot salad and chia pudding recipes recently went viral on social media. Fans started discussing her daily meals after seeing these videos. She perfectly balances healthy eating with her favourite comfort foods. Many people think a fitness diet means giving up tasty food completely. She proves that you can eat nutritious meals while still enjoying what you love. You just need to eat according to your own body and health conditions.
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Image Credit : instagram
Fans often feel curious about celebrity meals and try to copy them. You should never blindly follow Alia Bhatt or any other star's exact diet plan. Movie shoots, heavy workouts, and personal lifestyles change from person to person. You can definitely take inspiration from her healthy habits. You must always choose your daily food based on your own body requirements and daily routine.
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