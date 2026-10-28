3 4 Image Credit : Instagram

Alia Bhatt grabs attention with her movies, fitness routines, and daily lifestyle. Her special beetroot salad and chia pudding recipes recently went viral on social media. Fans started discussing her daily meals after seeing these videos. She perfectly balances healthy eating with her favourite comfort foods. Many people think a fitness diet means giving up tasty food completely. She proves that you can eat nutritious meals while still enjoying what you love. You just need to eat according to your own body and health conditions.