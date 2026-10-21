Actor and radio jockey Divya Vinekar, who played a constable in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, has passed away unexpectedly. Her sudden demise has left colleagues and friends mourning her loss.

The entertainment industry is mourning the sudden death of Divya Vinekar, an actor and radio jockey who appeared in Alia Bhatt’s film Darlings. Known for her work in radio and the entertainment industry, Divya was remembered by her colleagues for her warmth, dedication and passion for her work. News of her unexpected demise has left friends and former colleagues saddened.

Who Was Divya Vinekar?

Divya Vinekar was an actor, radio jockey and content creator who worked across different areas of the entertainment and media industry. She was associated with Fever FM, where she built professional connections and earned recognition among her colleagues. She was also known by the nickname “DV”.

Although she was not among the mainstream faces of Bollywood, Divya worked on projects that brought her into the Hindi film industry. Her professional journey reflected her involvement in radio, acting and digital content, allowing her to explore different creative fields.

Divya Vinekar’s Role in ‘Darlings’ and Other Projects

Divya appeared in the 2022 Netflix film Darlings, which starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. In the film, she played a female police constable. The dark comedy-drama received attention for its portrayal of domestic abuse and a mother-daughter relationship.

She was also associated with Jalsa, the 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. Her work in these films formed part of her journey in the entertainment industry, alongside her career in radio and content creation.

What Happened to Divya Vinekar?

The news of Divya’s death came as a shock to people who knew and worked with her. Fellow radio jockey Rohini Ramnathan shared an emotional tribute on social media, describing her passing as sudden and unexpected. She also remembered Divya for her knowledge, kindness and professional commitment.

Reports stated that Divya’s last rites took place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Hindu Crematorium on October 20, 2026. However, the cause of her death has not been publicly confirmed in the reports available so far.

Divya Vinekar’s sudden demise marks a heartbreaking moment for her friends, colleagues and those who remember her work in radio and films.