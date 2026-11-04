Bhumi Pednekar is set to headline a new supernatural thriller titled 'Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai'. Directed by Arshad Syed, the horror franchise focuses on a mother-daughter relationship and is scheduled for a 2027 release.

Bhumi Pednekar Enters the Horror Genre

Actor Bhumi Pednekkar is all set to explore the horror genre with 'Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai', a supernatural thriller set against the backdrop of the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a poster of the film, showing a mysterious, blood-stained-looking hand emerging from the darkness, gripping the white bedsheet of a woman lying face-down on a bed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms) "Darr toh bahut dekha hoga, ab khauf mehsoos karne ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye! Presenting Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai!" makers wrote on Instagram.

Production and Creative Vision

'Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' director Arshad Syed, along with Robbie Grewal, who was associated with its creative vision, comes on board as creative producer. Internationally acclaimed action and stunt specialist Peter Pedrero is also joining the team, with his credits including 'Harry Potter', 'Fast & Furious', 'The Expendables', 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Conjuring'.

Film Premise and Future Plans

While the horror elements and action are expected to drive the film's cinematic scale, its emotional core will be a mother-daughter relationship, layered with buried family secrets and supernatural occurrences. The makers are looking to develop the property as a franchise, with the first instalment introducing audiences to its central world. An ambitious theatrical horror franchise backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu’s Almighty Motion Picture, the film is scheduled to release in 2027. (ANI)