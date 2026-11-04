Filmmaker KC Bokadia revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan once refused to accept his pending remuneration of Rs 95 lakh for the film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam,' highlighting their deep personal bond and mutual respect for one another.

KC Bokadia Shares Heartwarming Anecdote Involving Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker KC Bokadia has recalled a heartwarming incident involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, revealing how the actor once expressed his willingness to forgo the remaining Rs 95 lakh of his remuneration for the film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam', citing his personal regard for the filmmaker.

Speaking to ANI, Bokadia revealed that he had signed an agreement worth Rs 2 crore with Shah Rukh Khan for the film, of which Rs 1.05 crore had already been paid. However, the actor reportedly expressed that he did not wish to collect the remaining amount, highlighting the personal bond and mutual respect he shared with the filmmaker.

The Conversation Between Bokadia and SRK

Recalling the incident, Bokadia said, "We were doing Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. One day, he told my son that 'Mr Bokadia is a very good man. I will not take any money from him'. I never told him anything. My son said, 'Mr. Khan, there is no such problem. We are men of our words.' Shah Rukh Khan then said, 'You didn't tell me anything, Bokadia sahab. I am speaking this from my own mind. I know that you will sell something and give it to me. I will attend a wedding for 5 minutes and bring the money.'"

The filmmaker further revealed that the matter resurfaced a few years later when he happened to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Empire Studio. Bokadia was working on the mixing of a film at the studio when the actor arrived and warmly greeted him. Remembering their conversation, Bokadia said, "One day, after 3-4 years, I was mixing at Empire Studio when Shah Rukh Khan sir came. He was like, 'How are you, Bokadia sahab?' When I asked him about the money, he said, 'What money, sir? Leave it.'"

Impact and Background of the Film

The filmmaker's account highlights the personal warmth and generosity that characterised his association with the superstar. Despite the substantial amount involved, Shah Rukh Khan's response reflected his willingness to prioritise his relationship with Bokadia over the pending remuneration. 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam', directed by KS Adhiyaman, featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan. The film brought together the three prominent actors in a romantic drama.

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