Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have teamed up for a new inspiring film titled Ladaku, produced by Birla Studios. The film is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 18, 2027, marking Kartik's debut as a producer.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan Collaborate on New Film

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have come together with Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios for a heart-tugging, inspiring film titled ‘Ladaku’. Birla Studios, on Wednesday, announced the worldwide theatrical release date of 'Ladaku' as June 18, 2027. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, further marking the debut of Kartik Aaryan as a producer with Dopamine Studios. Ladaku narrates an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope, the makers said.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Projects and Achievements

The announcement adds another project to the actor's slate of films. Kartik Aaryan is currently with his upcoming film 'Captain India'. Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India', the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios. SB Films will be handling the production. In another feather in his cap, Kartik Aaryan received the National Award for Best Actor for 'Chandu Champion'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)