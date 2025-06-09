Image Credit : Social Media

Deepika Padukone - A new chapter on the sets of 'Singham Again':

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently pregnant and expecting her first child. But, during this joyous time, she has not stayed away from her profession. She is playing the role of a police officer named 'Shakti Shetty' in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film 'Singham Again'.

Deepika's baby bump is clearly visible in the recently released photos from the film's set, and her professionalism and commitment are being praised everywhere. Her willingness to do justice to her role despite the challenges of pregnancy has created a new buzz in the film industry.