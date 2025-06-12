Alia Bhatt may have officially changed her surname to Kapoor, as hinted in her latest vlog. A hotel welcome note addressed her as "Alia Kapoor," sparking online debate over the name change

Alia Bhatt appears to have officially adopted the surname ‘Kapoor’. The actress, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, had earlier mentioned her interest in adding Kapoor to her name but explained that her packed schedule had delayed the legal formalities. Now, a recent moment captured in her vlog suggests the change might finally have been made.

In a brief glimpse from the vlog, a welcome note in her hotel room referred to her as “Dear Alia Kapoor,” which has sparked speculation that she has updated her name on official records. This small detail has stirred a mix of emotions online, dividing netizens.

Some social media users expressed disappointment, saying that Alia Bhatt had become a brand name in itself and shouldn’t be changed. One remarked that while it was her decision, the name "Alia Bhatt" had a certain weight and recognition that "Alia Kapoor" lacked, and another pointed out that "Alia Kapoor" sounded too common, even joking that the name could easily belong to someone in any South Delhi neighborhood. Others felt strongly that the name Alia Bhatt had its own legacy and significance.

However, several others came to her defense. Some netizens found the outrage amusing, questioning why people were getting so worked up over a woman choosing to take her husband’s surname. Others clarified that Alia had previously explained her reasoning — that changing her surname to Kapoor on legal documents would make processes like travel easier, though she would continue using "Bhatt" professionally. Many reiterated that the decision was entirely personal and up to her.

In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Alia had stated that her screen name would remain Alia Bhatt, but she was in the process of legally changing her surname to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. She had also shared her intention to update her passport and expressed her happiness about doing so. Alia admitted that the change had been pending for a while, but due to her busy work life, she hadn’t been able to complete it sooner. She added that with a child on the way, she didn’t want to be the only Bhatt among a family of Kapoors, hinting that it was about belonging and unity. Alia had previously introduced herself as Alia Bhatt-Kapoor on both The Kapil Sharma Show and Karan Johar’s popular chat show.