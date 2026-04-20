Renu Desai is often mentioned in such discussions. She was in a relationship with Pawan Kalyan after they met during the filming of Badri. The couple reportedly lived together, and she gave birth to their son, Akira Nandan, in 2004.

They later got married in 2009, after Pawan Kalyan’s divorce from his first wife, Nandini, was finalised in 2008. The couple also have a daughter, Aadya. However, they separated in 2012. Today, Renu Desai is raising her two children as a single mother.