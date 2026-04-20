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Alia Bhatt to Ileana D’Cruz: 10 Actresses Who Sparked Pregnancy Buzz Before Marriage
From Alia Bhatt to Ileana D'Cruz, several actresses were reportedly pregnant before marriage. Here’s a look at these celebrities who made personal choices beyond societal norms and expectations.
Heroines who got pregnant before marriage
In India, pregnancy before marriage is often judged harshly, with women facing criticism in society and online. Even actresses aren’t spared. Some were reportedly pregnant before marriage but chose to embrace motherhood and love, proving personal choices matter more than public opinion.
Renu Desai’s Story
Renu Desai is often mentioned in such discussions. She was in a relationship with Pawan Kalyan after they met during the filming of Badri. The couple reportedly lived together, and she gave birth to their son, Akira Nandan, in 2004.
They later got married in 2009, after Pawan Kalyan’s divorce from his first wife, Nandini, was finalised in 2008. The couple also have a daughter, Aadya. However, they separated in 2012. Today, Renu Desai is raising her two children as a single mother.
Ileana D'Cruz’s Story
Ileana D'Cruz, who rose to fame in Telugu cinema with Pokiri, is also often mentioned in such discussions. She married Michael Dolan on May 13, 2023, and welcomed her first son in August ofthe same year, leading to reports that she was already expecting before the wedding.
Later, reports also suggested that Ileana welcomed another son on June 19, 2025. However, she has largely kept her personal life private, sharing only limited details publicly.
Alia Bhatt’s Story
Alia Bhatt, known for RRR, is also often mentioned in such discussions. She married actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, after dating for several years. Just two months later, Alia announced her pregnancy.
She gave birth to their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Based on the timeline, reports suggested that she was expecting before the wedding. However, the couple has always focused on celebrating their journey rather than addressing such speculation publicly.
Amy Jackson’s Story
Amy Jackson, known for her roles in films like Yevadu and I, was in a long-term relationship with businessman George Panayiotou. She welcomed a baby boy in September 2019, which led to reports that she was expecting during their relationship.
The couple later parted ways. Amy is now living in London and married actor Ed Westwick in 2024, starting a new chapter in her life.
Sarika’s Story
Sarika, former wife of Kamal Haasan, is also often mentioned in such discussions. The couple got married in 1988, while their daughter Shruti Haasan was born earlier in 1986, leading to reports that Sarika was pregnant before marriage.
After their wedding, they welcomed their second daughter, Akshara Haasan. The couple later divorced in 2004, but their children continue to share a strong bond with their father.
Konkona Sen Sharma’s Story
National Award-winning actress Konkona Sen Sharma is also often mentioned in such discussions. She was in a relationship with Ranvir Shorey and the two got married in 2010.
A few months after their wedding, Konkona gave birth, which led to reports that she was expecting before marriage. The couple later separated, but they continue to co-parent their child.
Neha Dhupia’s Story
Neha Dhupia, known for her bold and honest attitude, spoke openly about her personal life. She married actor Angad Bedi in 2018 and later revealed on her show No Filter Neha that she was pregnant before the wedding.
Neha gave birth to their daughter in 2018 and later welcomed a son in 2021.
Celina Jaitly’s Story
Celina Jaitly, who appeared in the Telugu film Suryam, married Dubai-based businessman Peter Haag in 2011. Soon after their wedding, she gave birth to twin boys in 2012, which led to reports that she was expecting before marriage.
Celina later focused on her personal life and family, staying away from the film industry while raising her children.
Sridevi’s Story
There has also been talk about legendary actress Sridevi in such discussions. She married producer Boney Kapoor on June 2, 1996, and their daughter Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, 1997. Based on the timeline, there have been reports suggesting she may have been expecting before the wedding, though there has never been any official confirmation.
In earlier times, pregnancy before marriage was often judged harshly and seen as a mistake. Today, however, perspectives are gradually changing. It is no longer limited to celebrities, as more people are choosing to follow their personal choices without being bound by societal expectations.
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