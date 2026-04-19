Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced they are expecting their second child. They shared the news on Instagram with a picture of their first-born, Dua, holding a pregnancy test kit, delighting fans and colleagues.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Sunday announced that they are expecting their second child, sharing the heartwarming news with fans through a social media post that quickly went viral.

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The couple made the announcement on Instagram with an adorable picture. In the image shared by the couple, their first-born daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, can be seen holding a pregnancy test kit, adding an emotional and joyful touch that delighted fans. In the caption, the couple kept it simple and added only evil eye emojis.

Celebrities and Fans Celebrate

Soon after the announcement, celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes. Several members of the film industry reacted to the post, expressing happiness for the couple as they prepare to welcome their second child. Actors including Parineeti Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the first to respond, extending their love and best wishes. Fans also flooded social media with emotional responses, with many expressing joy over the news and calling it a "healing moment."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssssssss, while Ananya Panday mentioned, "Omggggg.. bigggggest love" Kiara Advani, Armaan Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Bhumi Pednekar were among several others who also congratulated the star couple.

Deepika and Ranveer's Journey

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six years.

The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and later starred together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated on-screen and off-screen couple.