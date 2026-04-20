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Atlee Welcomes Baby Girl, ‘Raaka’ Team Celebrates After Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Reveal
Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Atlee welcomed a baby girl, while Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy added more joy, making it a double celebration for their film Raaka team.
A New Addition To The Family
Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee are celebrating a special moment as they welcome their second child, a baby girl. The couple, who already have a son named Meer, are now a happy family of four. This joyful news has brought immense happiness to their lives.
Cute Announcement Wins Hearts
Atlee shared the news in the sweetest way on social media. He posted a message featuring his son Meer, calling him a “big brother,” along with the caption, “Blessed.. I have a sister now!” The adorable announcement quickly grabbed attention, with celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Ananya Panday sending their love and congratulations.
Double Joy For ‘Raaka’ Team
Interestingly, the celebrations don’t stop there. The team of Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, is witnessing double happiness. Just a day before Atlee’s big news, the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy, making it a memorable time for everyone involved.
Deepika’s Dedication Impresses All
Despite her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone continues to stay committed to her work. Reports suggest she is actively participating in important action sequences to keep the shoot on schedule. Her dedication has left the team impressed and fans in awe.
Buzz Around The Film
Meanwhile, Raaka is already creating massive buzz. The first look, unveiled on Allu Arjun’s birthday, has gone viral, especially his bold bald avatar, which has sparked curiosity among fans. Backed by Sun Pictures, the big-budget film is expected to hit theatres in 2027.
With personal milestones and professional excitement coming together, it’s truly a time of celebration for Atlee and the entire Raaka team.
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