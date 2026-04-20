Despite her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone continues to stay committed to her work. Reports suggest she is actively participating in important action sequences to keep the shoot on schedule. Her dedication has left the team impressed and fans in awe.

Buzz Around The Film

Meanwhile, Raaka is already creating massive buzz. The first look, unveiled on Allu Arjun’s birthday, has gone viral, especially his bold bald avatar, which has sparked curiosity among fans. Backed by Sun Pictures, the big-budget film is expected to hit theatres in 2027.

With personal milestones and professional excitement coming together, it’s truly a time of celebration for Atlee and the entire Raaka team.