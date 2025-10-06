Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become a blockbuster, earning heartfelt praise and personal congratulations from stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Mohit Suri’s latest directorial, Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become a blockbuster hit, winning hearts across audiences and critics alike. Among the many Bollywood celebrities who praised the film, Alia Bhatt’s admiration stands out. Not only did she publicly applaud the movie on Instagram, but she also personally reached out to both Ahaan and Aneet to congratulate them, a gesture that deeply touched the young actors.

Aneet Padda’s Idol Moment

For Aneet Padda, receiving a phone call from Alia Bhatt was a dream come true. In a recent interview, she revealed how much she idolizes Alia and how special it was to hear her gush about Saiyaara for over ten minutes. Aneet shared that growing up, she practiced Alia’s monologues and aspired to develop her own unique style, making the call an emotional and inspiring moment in her budding career.

Ranbir Kapoor Also Applauds the Film

Alia Bhatt’s enthusiasm for Saiyaara extended to her partner, Ranbir Kapoor, who also watched the film and appreciated it. Mohit Suri shared that Ranbir personally called to praise the film and encouraged the team to enjoy their success while preparing for more milestones ahead. This support from Bollywood’s top stars has added to the film’s buzz and popularity.

Alia’s Social Media Praise

Shortly after Saiyaara’s theatrical release, Alia took to Instagram to shower praise on the film, highlighting the fresh talent of Ahaan and Aneet. She applauded the film’s emotional depth, heartfelt storytelling, and music, describing it as a cinematic experience that stays with viewers long after the credits roll. Her support reflects the genuine impact the film has made on audiences and industry insiders alike.