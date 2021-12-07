  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor and more spot trendy looks [PHOTOS]

    First Published Dec 7, 2021, 8:14 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor and more were seen spotting trendy looks today in the city of Mumbai. Here's what they wore. Check out all the exclusive photos of your favourite celebrity here,

    Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The pair is likely to get married next year. Today the actress was spotted at her home in Juhu. A few weeks back, the couple was spotted at their new home, which would reportedly be ready by 2022.

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    An India Today report states that the new home of the pair shall have a room dedicated to Ranbir's late dad Rishi Kapoor. A source close to the couple told India Today that it was Rishi's dream to see Alia and Ranbir getting married. Also read: As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch)
     

    Although there has been no official announcement made that Khushi Kapoor will be doing her Bollywood debut, but her dad feels that she would surely be entering the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, she is making her fans her follow her on social media. The young actress was spotted outside the gym. Also read: Kriti Sanon to Khushi Kapoor, celebs spotted in the city
     

    Bollywood actress Radhika Madan is among the 20-vaccinated guests who have been invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. She was seen wearing a maroon coloured track pants and sneakers and was seen casually travelling with a mask.
     

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shall be getting at  Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. Photos of the royal wedding venue have been floating online. The place looks beautifully lit.

    Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has done phenomenal movies like Mohra, Diwale, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
     

