- Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's film sees massive surge in advance ticket sales – here’s how many
Housefull 5's advance booking starts strong! Over 38,000 tickets sold across PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. With a ₹20–25 crore opening day projected, can it hit ₹100 crore by the weekend?
| Published : Jun 03 2025, 10:32 AM
2 Min read
Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen on June 6 with Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Advance booking for this much-anticipated comedy caper began on Sunday, June 1, and early trends suggest a strong opening at the box office.
As per Sacnilk.com, by 9:30 PM on Monday, June 3, Housefull 5 had sold 38,464 tickets across India’s top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The report also states that the film has collected ₹4.42 crore so far through advance bookings, indicating strong early interest.
Experts suggest Housefull 5 aims to sell 125,000 tickets in national chains by Thursday night.
Nadiadwala and associates aim to collect 20 to 25 crore rupees before the film's release. They hope to hit the 100 crore club by the weekend.
According to Pinkvilla, Housefull 5's advance booking has been better in other multiplexes like Rajhans, MovieMax, and Miraj. Miraj has sold around 650 tickets in limited areas, while MovieMax has recorded pre-sales of 375 tickets.
MovieMax might target to sell over 3000 tickets in advance for Housefull 5.
Gujarat's leading shopping chain, Rajhans, has already booked 500 tickets in advance, and a surge is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. This is just the beginning of advance booking. A clearer picture might emerge by the end of Wednesday.
