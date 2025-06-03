- Home
- Entertainment
- Jacqueline Fernandez to Nargis Fakhri: Housefull 5 actresses flaunt natural beauty in no-makeup pics
Jacqueline Fernandez to Nargis Fakhri: Housefull 5 actresses flaunt natural beauty in no-makeup pics
You'll be surprised to see the no-makeup looks of the actresses appearing in Housefull 5. Can you recognize these stars?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez appears without makeup in this candid photo, showcasing her natural look. The actress looks quite different from her usual glam avatar, drawing attention for her fresh and simple appearance.
Nargis Fakhri
It’s hard to recognize Nargis Fakhri without makeup, but she still looks effortlessly gorgeous in her natural look. Her fresh-faced appearance highlights her flawless skin and natural beauty.
Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh looks quite different without makeup, leaving many people saying they could barely recognize her. Her natural look has sparked surprise but also admiration for her raw, unfiltered beauty.
Soundarya Sharma
It’s difficult to recognize Soundarya Sharma without makeup, as her natural look is a striking contrast to her usual glam appearance. Fans were surprised by her fresh, makeup-free avatar.
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa is seen sporting a no-makeup look in this photo, highlighting her natural beauty and radiant skin. Fans praised her effortless and fresh-faced appearance.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi, who has a cameo in Housefull 5, looks almost unrecognizable without makeup. Her natural look took fans by surprise, showing a completely different side of the glamorous star.