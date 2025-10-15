Image Credit : Instagram

Shera leads a comfortable, low-profile life. He recently made headlines for purchasing a Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore. Some sources even claim his total net worth is close to Rs 100 crore, though this likely includes his business assets. Despite the luxury, Shera is known for his simplicity and dedication to Salman Khan, often calling him “Maalik” and stating he would take a bullet for him without hesitation.