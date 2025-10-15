Shera's Salary Revealed: Check How Much Salman Khan Pays His Bodyguard
Shera, Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard, reportedly earns ₹15 lakh monthly and runs a successful security firm. His loyalty, low-profile lifestyle, and deep bond with the superstar make him more than just hired protection.
Shera: The Man Behind Salman Khan’s Security
Gurmeet Singh Jolly, popularly known as Shera, has been more than just a bodyguard to Salman Khan, he’s been a loyal shadow for over two decades. Starting his journey in security services in the mid-90s, Shera began working with Salman in 1997 and has since become an irreplaceable part of the superstar’s life.
What Does Shera Earn? Salary and Business Ventures
While no official figures are publicly confirmed, multiple reports suggest Shera earns around Rs 15 lakh per month, which translates to an estimated Rs 2 crore annually. He also owns a private security firm called Tiger Security, which has handled international clients like Justin Bieber during his India visit. Experts caution that exact earnings are hard to verify, but his long-standing loyalty and services justify the big numbers often quoted in the media.
A Glimpse Into Shera’s Lifestyle
Shera leads a comfortable, low-profile life. He recently made headlines for purchasing a Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore. Some sources even claim his total net worth is close to Rs 100 crore, though this likely includes his business assets. Despite the luxury, Shera is known for his simplicity and dedication to Salman Khan, often calling him “Maalik” and stating he would take a bullet for him without hesitation.
More Than Just a Bodyguard
Shera's bond with Salman goes beyond duty. He is often seen accompanying the actor to shoots, events, and even court appearances. Their trust and camaraderie reflect a deep brotherhood rather than a professional arrangement. In an industry driven by glitz, Shera remains a grounded figure who values loyalty above all.