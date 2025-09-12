- Home
Akshay Kumar is currently in the news for 'Jolly LLB 3', releasing on September 19th. In his 34-year career, Akshay has also done a film featuring not one or two, but ten stars in double roles. Let's find out all about this movie
Akshay Kumar's film released in 2019
The film we're talking about was released in 2019. It was a fantasy action-comedy, and the fourth installment of a famous comedy franchise. Farhad Samji directed it, and Sajid Nadiadwala produced it under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner in association with Fox Star Studios.
A film about reincarnation
This 145-minute film's story was based on reincarnation. Akshay Kumar himself played a double role, and Kriti Sanon, 23 years his junior, was his heroine. Notably, among the 10 actors in double roles were Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.
Akshay Kumar's superhit film
This film was made on a budget of approximately ₹150 crore. It earned ₹19 crore on its first day, and its earnings saw a tremendous jump during the weekdays of the first week. Audiences loved it so much that it collected a net of ₹210.3 crore in India alone. Worldwide, it earned around ₹296 crore. The film is counted among Akshay's superhits.
The fourth film in the 'Housefull' franchise
By now, readers must have guessed which film we're talking about. Yes, we're talking about 'Housefull 4', which was released on October 25, 2019, just two days before Diwali. This was the fourth film in the 'Housefull' franchise, which began in 2010, with the second and third parts releasing in 2012 and 2016, respectively. The fifth part hit theaters in 2025.
These 10 stars had double roles in 'Housefull 4'
In addition to Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Ranjeet, and Sharad Kelkar also had double roles in 'Housefull 4'. Actors like Johnny Lever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parikshit Sahni, Manoj Pahwa, and Saurabh Sachdeva also played important roles.