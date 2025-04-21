- Home
Akshay Kumar Flop films: THESE films of the actor failed to make mark at the Box Office
In 2009, Akshay Kumar starred in several films, but some bombed at the box office. Learn about movies like Chandni Chowk to China, 8x10 Tasveer, and Blue that failed to captivate audiences
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 08:39 AM
1 Min read
Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 is doing well. However, he has been craving a hit for a long time. Here we are talking about five films released in 2009, which proved to be disasters.
Chandni Chowk to China (CC2C), starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, is a 2009 martial arts-based action-comedy film. It was shot in China, Bangkok, and Thailand.
Chandni Chowk to China, made on a budget of 80 crores, earned only 12 crores.
8 x 10 Tasveer, starring Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Takia, released in 2009, revolves around solving a murder mystery through a photograph.
Blue, an underwater film based on Into the Blue, starring Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar, was a major disaster despite its 190 crore budget.
