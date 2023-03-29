Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's bedroom romance in ‘Aag Lage Na Raja,’ is creating waves across social media

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a well-known Bhojpuri cinema actor and singer, is frequently recognised for his acting and singing. The actor has a large fan base.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Under this circumstance, the Bhojpuri public is anxiously anticipating Khesar songs. Songs by well-known musicians frequently garner a lot of attention on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The renowned actress Akshara Singh, well-known in the Bhojpuri business, is now well-known among the general public.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both work nicely together and are always entertaining. One of their early tracks becomes a YouTube sensation. "Aag Lage Na Raja" is the most well-known song. The song's duet is outstanding as usual.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song "Aag Lage Na Raja" is performed by Khesari Lal Yadav and Akansha Singh. This song is now trending on Aaryaa's digital YouTube channel. We picked older songs that fans still hold dear to their hearts and souls.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video depicts an intimate moment between Akansha Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. They danced together passionately.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those unaware, the duo is one of the most well-known in the Bhojpuri entertainment business. They have a large fan following. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shows 5 planets aligned together; watch ‘rare’ view of night sky (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every music video they appear in demonstrates their chemistry. Khesari Lal Yadav and Akansha Singh are popular among fans. Also Read: Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Urfi Javed Bold outfit choices

