    Amitabh Bachchan shows 5 planets aligned together; watch ‘rare’ view of night sky (Video)

    The Instagram video of the Bollywood legend, who is also known to be a space enthusiast, shows a parade of five planets including Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus in a straight line. Internet users have simply gone gaga over this new video! 

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Tuesday was a special day for Amitabh Bachchan fans as he took to Instagram to share a marvellous video of the rare sky view with five planets aligned together in a frame. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus can be seen aligned in a straight line.

    While sharing the amazing video, Bachchan typed, "What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too." The video went viral as soon as it was posted and received more than eight million views and 2 million likes. 

    Several members of the industry also commented on the video. Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt’s wife, commented, saying "Amazing!" Siddhanth Kapoor joined the thread by commenting, "Amazing this was so so beautiful , captured by Stellarium this amazing App. I posted this too sometime back." The 80-year-old megastar has started working again while recovering from the injury he sustained while working on ‘Project K’. Additionally, he resumed his weekly practice of saying hello to his fans waiting outside Jalsa on Sunday.

    Not just celebrities, Instagram users too commented on the rare astronomical video. “Rarest of Rare Astronomical Moment," a user mentioned. 
    Another netizen said, “He's making me want to buy a telescope... A total influencer." 

    On Monday, taking to his blog, the actor shared pictures from his sessions with his lovable fans. In the snapshots, he can be seen wearing a homemade sling. With excitement and cheer, an ardent Bachchan wrote, "And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love, affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey. PS .. a patch of grey behind the hair ; `no time to get to the nature fair .. but now that resumption does invite, shall attend to it and make it bright," he wrote. 

    He also added, "The breathing done in the `yaam` for now ; off to work, in defiance somehow ; the Ef renders, this is beyond allow ; but work I must , to them I bow !!! There is a flood of well wishers here, but space and limits do not allow ..so shall be posting another Blog , patience please, doing it now!!" 

    Amitabh Bachchan on the professional front:
    The actor had been shooting for the movie titled 'Project K' in Hyderabad in March when he got injured and broke his rib cartilage. Spearheaded by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot in two languages -- Hindi and Telugu, across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be seen playing important roles. Apart from them, Big B will also be seen in Rishu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama titled ‘Section 84’.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
