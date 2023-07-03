Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY bedroom video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya' goes viral

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The sizzling relationship between Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh on 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya' would make your heart skip a beat, watch video

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Apart from films, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's songs continue to rule the internet. His music videos have gone viral on social media. All of the actor's music videos, whether new or old, go popular on YouTube.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video would smash all records if the song incorporated the amazing actress Akshara Singh alongside Pawan Singh. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Recently, a music video featuring Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sensual romance on 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya' has gone viral on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has received a lot of love from fans, with 29 million views and 101k likes thus far. Also Read: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts svelte figure in cream and black bikini

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The sensual performance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya' will captivate you. Indu Sonali sang the song while Manoj Matlabi wrote the words. Chhote Baba is in charge of the music.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are expressing their enjoy after watching Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sizzling performance in the comments section of YouTube. Also Read: MONALISA SEXY VIDEO: BHOJPURI ACTRESS, PAWAN SINGH'S BOLD BEDROOM SONG ‘DIYA GUL KARA’ GOES VIRAL-WATCH

