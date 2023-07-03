Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts svelte figure in cream and black bikini

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her body and cleavage in a scorching cream and black bikini. Fans love her svelte figure. This sizzling new Bhojpuri reel has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest cream and black bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has shaken the internet with her Bhojpuri dance reel in cream and black coloured bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As the new scintillating Bhojpuri dance reel of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla walks the talk by flaunting her cleavage in a cream and black bikini with sexy expressions which are sensational.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks tempting and ravishing as she grooves to the viral song 'Tabla' and looks towards the camera lens with intriguing expressions. She is flaunting her cleavage and abs in a cream and black bikini.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a plunging neckline cream and black bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage here.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks damn irresistible and sexy in a cream and black coloured bikini, which she paired with denim-black shorts as she flaunts her cleavage and abs in the photo.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this cream and black bikini with an alluring and tempting pose by dancing in a way that flaunts her cleavage, hands and abs to fans.

