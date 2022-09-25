SEXY Video: Akshara Singh MMS LEAKED: Bhojpuri actress' news video clocks over 94 million views on YouTube

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The MMS controversy surrounding Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh won't go away, till getting the most watched video, as her clip has received over 94 million views.
     

    Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress, has been in the news ever since she claimed MMS footage was hacked and spread online. Another Akshara's video was featuring Pawan Singh and the popular Bhojpuri song "Hamahu jawan bani" is now making waves online. 
     

    The song has received many views on YouTube since the MMS leak story broke. Over 94 million people have seen it thus far on the platform. In response to the MMS video, Akshara said she "does not care about all these things." (VIDEO)
     

    Regarding the purported MMS incident, Akshara issued a statement to the TOI saying, the MMS clip by saying that she ‘does not care about all these things’.

    The entire incident doesn't appear to have diminished Akshara's resolve and focus, and we can only hope that her new song and forthcoming projects will assist her fans in doing the same.
     

    For the unversed, an intimate MMS has been leaked online and is going viral. And a section of social media is arguing that the female from the video is none other than Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Also Read: Sexy video, photos: Namrata Malla’s fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong

    The video shows a woman and her lover in an intimate position. Social media has been split into two groups, one of which maintains that the lady in the video is Akshara and the other disagrees, even though there is no evidence to support either claim. Before this, actress Kajal Raghwani and Trishakar Madhu were involved in the MMS leak scandal. Also Read: Sexy Bhojpuri video: Namrata Malla dances wearing deep neck choli

