Image Credit : Asianet News

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Rawjee tied the knot on Friday, June 6th. The couple, who had been dating for a while, got married with the blessings of their elders. Zainab's father, Zulfi, is a billionaire industrialist. He reportedly knows Nagarjuna through business dealings, which led to the connection between the two families.