Image Credit : X

Akhil Akkineni, the son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, married Zainab Ravdjee in a private wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on June 6, 2025. The couple’s wedding photos quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention and admiration of fans. One of the widely shared pictures showed the bride and groom holding hands and smiling as they posed with guests, while another captured a heartfelt ritual moment with Nagarjuna seated beside Akhil during the ceremony.