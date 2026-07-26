Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has been officially cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ghost Rider, with Shawn Levy set to direct the standalone film. The announcement came at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, confirming a 2028 theatrical release. Gosling has long expressed interest in playing the fiery anti-hero, making this a highly anticipated casting.

It's Blaz-ing and how! Ryan Gosling is officially the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ghost Rider. Shawn Levy will direct the standalone film for a 2028 theatrical release. The announcement came at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, sparking massive fan excitement. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the news during a blockbuster Hall H panel on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Gosling appeared on stage to thunderous applause, confirming years of rumours and his personal desire to play the iconic character.

Comic-Con Reveal and Star-Director Reunion

"Wow. Is this really happening? As you know, this is a character I've wanted to play for a very long time." Ryan Gosling told an ecstatic crowd. The Comic-Con announcement electrified the packed Hall H. Journalist Josh Horowitz called out from the crowd asking about Gosling. That prompted Feige to bring the actor out - to the sound of a revving motorcycle.

Gosling then introduced Shawn Levy, saying with conviction, "But if we're really going to do this, there's only one director who can do it." Levy, known for directing blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), joined Gosling on stage. He confirmed their collaboration. The two currently work on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, slated for a May 28, 2027, release. That project deepened their creative bond, ultimately leading to their Ghost Rider reunion.

Related Articles Ryan Gosling exits Daniels' Universal film over scheduling conflicts

A Creative Partnership

Shawn Levy's official confirmation as director for the standalone Ghost Rider film is a major move. It solidifies a powerful creative partnership. This promises a fresh take on the fiery anti-hero. Levy's ability to balance action with strong character arcs, seen in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), was a key factor in Marvel Studios' decision. His track record suggests he will honor the character's dark origins. He will integrate Ghost Rider seamlessly into the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Big Move For Ryan

For Ryan Gosling, this role marks his first venture into the superhero genre. He steps into a character with a storied live-action history. Nicolas Cage previously portrayed Ghost Rider as Johnny Blaze in two Sony films outside the MCU, in 2007 and 2011. Gabriel Luna also brought a different version, Robbie Reyes, to life in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This showed the character's versatility.