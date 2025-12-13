Image Credit : Getty

The 17‑time WWE Champion has spent his farewell tour revisiting rivalries with CM Punk, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and others. Saturday Night’s Main Event could mark the end of his in‑ring journey. Cena may deliver an emotional farewell either inside the squared circle or backstage, where he could reunite with his legendary rivals. Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker might also appear, creating a rare and heartfelt moment. For fans, this would be a nostalgic celebration of Cena’s career and his impact on WWE.