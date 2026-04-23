Megastar Rajinikanth and actor Ajith Kumar cast their votes in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Polling is underway across the state, with the main contest expected between the DMK and AIADMK alliances.

Celebrities Cast Their Votes

Megastar Rajinikanth arrived at polling booth number 237 at Stella Maris College in Chennai on Thursday to cast his vote as polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway. The actor was seen reaching the polling station to cast his vote. After casting his vote the megastar showed his inked finger.

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Polling is being held across Tamil Nadu as part of the ongoing Assembly elections, with several prominent personalities participating in the democratic process. Actor S Ajith Kumar cast his vote at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, as several prominent personalities joined voters across the state in the electoral process.

Election Details and Voter Statistics

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters.

The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

Key Political Contest

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)