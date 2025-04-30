- Home
Ajith Kumar, during an interview in Delhi after receiving the Padma Bhushan award, spoke about his wife Shalini and her sacrifices.
Ajith Kumar, upon receiving the Padma Bhushan, expressed deep gratitude towards his wife Shalini, saying, "Her sacrifices made my success possible." The leading Tamil actor dedicated the prestigious award to her, acknowledging her unwavering support throughout his career. Fans and the media celebrated the heartfelt moment.
Actor Ajith Kumar was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His family proudly cheered and applauded as he accepted the prestigious honour, marking a proud and emotional moment for the celebrated Tamil star.
Ajith Kumar received a warm and grand welcome in Chennai after winning the Padma Bhushan. He expressed gratitude to the media for their support and assured them he would meet and interact with them personally in the near future.
Ajith Kumar dedicated his Padma Bhushan award to his wife Shalini, acknowledging her unwavering support and the sacrifices she made for his career. Fans lauded Shalini's strength and praised the couple’s bond, calling it truly inspirational.