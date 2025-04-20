Kollywood star Ajith Kumar had another close call, escaping a car accident during a racing practice session in Belgium. The incident occurred while he was preparing for a European car race.

Ajith Kumar, the star of the recent hit film 'Good, Bad & Ugly', recently experienced another car accident during a racing practice session in Belgium. While practicing, his car lost control and collided with a divider.

Fortunately, Ajith escaped with minor injuries. He was reportedly practicing for an upcoming race at a speed of 180 km/h when the incident occurred. Remarkably, the car spun back and continued moving forward after hitting the divider. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sources close to Ajith confirmed that he was unharmed, though his car sustained damage to the front and rear. Such incidents are common during car race practice.

This is the third car accident Ajith has been involved in recently. In January, he had a minor accident during practice for the Grand Prix race in Dubai. He also experienced another accident later, but undeterred, he participated in the race and emerged victorious.

Ajith is a passionate racer, enjoying both bike and car racing. He has been known to travel hundreds of kilometers on his bike. He prioritizes racing alongside his film career. However, such accidents worry his fans, who are concerned about his safety. He reportedly takes these incidents in stride.

Ajith's latest film, 'Good, Bad & Ugly', directed by Adhik Ravichander and starring Trisha, has been a box office success, reportedly crossing 200 crore in collections. The film showcases Ajith in a vintage, mass-action look.